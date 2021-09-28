These Baristas Are Making Stunning Coffee Cocktails Without the Booze

The hickory smoked s’mores latte at Felix Roasting Co. isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s made the same way at each of their coffee shops in Manhattan and a recently opened outpost in Colorado: Graham cracker-infused milk is placed in a Nick and Nora coupe with a dark chocolate rim. It then gets two shots of espresso and is topped with a house-made caramel marshmallow before it’s all smoked in a bell jar with hickory chips. The whole experience—from preparation to presentation—isn’t unlike one you might have at a dark, swanky cocktail bar.

That’s just one example of how baristas are getting creative with coffee drinks beyond lattes and frappes. These thoughtful and stunning drinks are satisfying an ever-growing clientele looking for sophisticated alternatives and also a way to enjoy cocktails without the booze.

Making coffee drinks that resemble cocktails is a natural next step in the coffee movement, says Felix’s co-founder Matt Moinian. At one point, consumers largely drank Maxwell House and Folgers while today people pay attention to where and how their coffee is sourced. “When people start caring about the origin of the terroir and the flavor of coffee, then that in itself is something that you want to pair with something else and build upon,” he says. “So I think it's a really fun time to be in coffee in that respect.”

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Madcap Coffee offers a seasonal drink menu of three cocktail-like coffee beverages. It was born out of an in-house series known as “Feature Fridays” which allowed their baristas to flex their creative chops. The recent summer menu, for example, featured a drink called the Royal Navy Remedy, which Brodie Lewis, Madcap’s retail manager, explained is a blend of cascara (the dried skin of coffee cherries), pineapple, orange, and coconut. “It’s a twist on the Painkiller cocktail from the Tiki side of bar culture,” Lewis says. “The cascara has a really great depth to it and fruitiness similar to rum.”

Served in a specialty cocktail glass with an umbrella garnish with fresh-grated nutmeg on top is a combination of form and function, says Lewis. Not only does it look nice and add to the overall experience, but the type of glass used can enhance the taste. “As you sip through the drink, that bowl caught a lot of the aromatics and the nutmeg scent from the drink as well, so that you could still enjoy that throughout the drink instead of just at the beginning,” he explains.

At Gilly Brew Bar in Stone Mountain, Georgia, co-founder Daniel Brown doesn’t limit himself to only coffee drinks. One elixir called Keeping Kosher, for example, brought together pickle brine and oolong tea. “The flavors are unexpected, but works so brilliantly,” says Brown of the drink that also used lime juice and lavender syrup. Making these drinks challenges him and his team to think outside the box.