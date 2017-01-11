Coffee Trends That Need to Stop

Coffee served with irony and ego

"The trend that irks me the most is asshole baristas. Just because someone orders a caramel macchiato doesn't mean they're unworthy to set foot in your shop. People often come to a coffee shop when they're vulnerable. They just rolled out of bed, they're on a first date, or they're cramming for a final. A good barista helps a customer pick a drink they'll think is delicious and they're nice about how they do it." -- Roman Leal, Evocation Coffee

"As a brewer of cold coffee for many brands, I get to meet a lot of roasters and visit a lot of shops. The most memorable ones are those which serve up happiness and joy. I would rather be served a satisfactory cup of authenticity rather than a perfect cup of irony! Coffee, like any plant medicine, absorbs the intentions of the handlers, the best-tasting coffees come with the least amount of ego. I find it annoying that so many newer roasters behave as if they invented the art itself. Not to come off as curmudgeon, but I believe that much can be gained by approaching the coffee arts with a greater sense of humility... and a few less handlebar mustaches!” -- John Goerke, founder of Bona Fide Craft Draft Brewing Co.