Congratulations on Your Dry January, Loser

Dear Mr. Dry January,

You did it! 30 days without a throat-hug from everyone's favorite liquid confidence affirmer, alcohol. You have boldly gone where no man has gone before, to the Strange World of Completed Resolutions, only to return to overshare your Life Lessons with every moderate drinker, as if they were moon rocks, or alien skeletons, or something remotely interesting.

Even though you hate talking finances, I'm happy to hear about All The Money You Saved. Especially since my own resolution was to tighten the ol' belt (figuratively, we'll get to literally in the next graph). Gone are the days of forgetting to close your tab and returning with hungover tail between legs to a bartender who joyfully piles on a gratuity greater than the girth of my checking account and roughly equivalent to the cost of my first overdraft fee of the year. Chase ain't stealing no Ghost Andrew Jacksons from you, in fact every time you leave your house it's like a stranger Venmo's you three beers worth of funds with a comment linking to Kendrick Lamar's “Money Trees.”