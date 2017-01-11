Ridiculous Things You Can Do With Beer Bottles

Now that you know how to hack a bottle in half, you've gotta find a use for the neck. Imgur user klarrieu recommends making shot glasses. Then you can drink a shot from the same vessel you previously had beer in. It's basically like Christopher Nolan is tending bar.

Do you own a drill and know how to use it? Then take it to some bottle caps, and you've got instant tops to salt and pepper shakers. Instructables provided us with that clever tip, which can be seen in action at breweries all over the country.