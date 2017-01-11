Things You're Doing Wrong in a Beer Bar

Asking the bartender to add fruit to a beer

"I think a lot of people by watching Blue Moon commercials think that you're supposed to add an orange to your witbier, but in reality I don't think brewers want you doctoring up their beers. They brewed the beer with the flavor profile they intended. And anything added to that is just messing with it, in our view. People will ask us to add a lemon to their Allagash White, and we say, 'It's citrusy on its own, this is the way the brewer wanted it. We're not going to screw with it.'" -- Xian C., Monk's Kettle (San Francisco, CA)



Using a beer menu as a coaster

"Don't use a taplist as a coaster. We get that a lot, because we have printed menus, and people will order a beer and put their beer down on the menu and use it as a coaster. It basically takes away a menu from any other customer that wants to look at it. If someone asks to see a menu, I'll have to go over to a customer, lift their drink up, take the menu, and hand it to somebody else. They're claiming the beer menu for themselves, when it's meant for everyone to be able to see what's on [tap]." -- Mike N., Eli Cannon's (Middletown, CT)

