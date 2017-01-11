Meet the Craft Beer Bro. And Get Used to Him.

Hey, am I bugging you? Because you're rolling your eyes a lot. Look, I get it. This is your little craft beer world, and me rolling in looking all dope and shit probably disrupts it. We speak a different language, don’t we? And you expect that because I'm well off and put together that I probably only drink light beer.



Well guess what, brah? Connoisseurship comes in all shapes and sizes, and it's not yours and yours alone. Craft beer is everywhere, and I don’t need a neckbeard to enjoy it. It’s for everybody. I’m sorry if I have decent taste and the money to support going to my favorite breweries or collecting rare shit that you just dream about while you write reviews on RateBeer. Just because I don’t look like you and sometimes get laid (pssssht... "sometimes") doesn't mean I can’t also love great beer, or come to these dope spots to enjoy it. Assimilation, bro. Look it up. It's a negative. Type-O, amiright?



I'm not going anywhere. And you're going to be seeing more and more people just like me. Because, face it, we're part of the reason that craft beer is blowing up like it is, just as much as you are. And as it spreads, we're gonna just keep coming and coming. So, like, just be my friend, bro. Otherwise, we're gonna have a --



HEY RACHEL!



Sorry, bro. Rach showed up. This round's on me. RACHEL, OVER HERE! COME MEET MY NEW HOMIE.



No, you're good? Alright man. I'll see you soon. And often.



Sincerely,

A Craft Beer Bro