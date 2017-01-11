The 10 Craft Beer Commandments

Thou shalt not judge

Some prefer their stouts ice cold. Some Anglophiles preach the gospel of warm beer to pair with unnecessarily putting the letter "U" in things. Pass not judgment on those who partake in the gifts of beer in the manner they most enjoy, for it is not the beer lover’s job to judge others' preferences. At least to their faces.

Thou shalt be generous but not pushy

Generosity of spirit and rare beer can help receive the keys to the kingdom, but be not overly pushy. For while some might rejoice at the prospect of receiving unto him a taste of last year's KBS, the guy who explicitly hates stout could find your evangelical insistence off-putting. Plus, waste not KBS, want not KBS, for there is a special sub-circle in hell for doing such.