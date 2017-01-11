Craft Beer's Dark Secrets, According to an Anonymous Insider

The craft beer bubble is in danger of bursting

"We thought 2015 was a rough year, but we've talked to a ton of breweries -- bigger and smaller -- who say it's rough right now. Breweries like Sierra Nevada and New Belgium. Sales are at best stagnant. We were in a boom, and that's why people were trying to open breweries. Now you have a huge bubble that's close to bursting -- from the top and the bottom. You're going to have big guys get more aggressive, to put it nicely."

Friends are becoming rivals

"There are breweries much bigger than us that don't have as much growth as we do. As wonderful as it is to go to festivals and see other breweries, there's that feeling of, 'Oh God, we're not a big, happy, loving family anymore. We're competitors.' At some point it's coming down to us or them. That's the shitty reality of it."