The 19 People You See at Every Beer Festival

The People Hyping a Brewery That Doesn't Exist Yet

"Oh, you noticed our black and fireball-orange bowling shirts with the impossibly large 'Hellfire Brewing' logo? What's Hellfire Brewing? So glad you asked because it's set to open sometime in 2018. Would you like a sticker? Because we have stickers."

The One-Upper

No matter how good a beer is, this person has tasted a better version that definitely isn't available at this festival. Do they also have some insufferable political opinions to share with you? So glad you asked!

The Guy Who Never Learned to Walk in a Crowd

Is perpetually either trapped and blocking traffic flow or barreling through people while somehow spilling on everyone from a 2oz taster glass. His skills will not improve as the day progresses.