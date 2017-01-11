This Free Hotline Will Answer Every Beer Question You've Ever Had

Several weeks ago, an LA tour guide named Hal Mooney stumbled upon a brilliant idea: instead of limiting his encyclopedic knowledge to ticketed tourists, why not ship it out on demand to any old suds-guzzling fool with a phone? And thus, the Craft Beer Hotline was born.

Naturally, we Thrillist beer nerds just had to hear that hotline bling. So I dialed, and within four or five rings, Hal picked up.

“My wife and I run the LA Beer Hop, which is a brewery tour company in Los Angeles and we’ve been hanging out, tasting beers, and you know, talking about beer all day for about four years,” he told me. “I guess we just wanted to do that for people who aren’t on our bus.”