Craft Beer Is Still Growing, Going Through Business Puberty

The craft beer industry might be in a time of upheaval, but it is certainly not dying. Rather, it feels like the industry's going through some sort of business puberty -- a period noteworthy for its awkward growth and constant thoughts of hot, sweaty... consolidation.

The numbers just released from the Brewers Association -- a trade group that reps the US craft beer industry -- show its undeniable growth in 2015. Eleven months ago we wrote that craft beer was at war with itself. A year later, if this is the war, maybe this is the rare type of war where breweries and beer drinkers win. Here are the big takeaways from the BA's big info drop.