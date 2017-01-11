The People Who Make Your Beer Are Seriously Underpaid

Very few people feel like they make enough money. Hell, Scrooge McDuck probably thinks he's underpaid, and that guy uses money instead of water in his pool.

Considering the popularity of craft beer in America, it seems like there should be more money to go around. But it turns out, the folks filling your pints with joy aren't necessarily raking it in. To see what you'd make if you scored a job in the craft beer industry, take a look at these statistics provided to us by the Brewers Association. But hey, at least the get free beer... right?

(Editor's Note: The ranges given are base salaries based on the size and type of the brewery. Everything from brewpubs to large craft breweries are represented. Bonuses were not included.)