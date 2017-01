Sam Adams founder and brewer, Jim Koch, stopped by our studio to tell us about his new beers, his new book, and the "best" sales call he's ever made. Spoiler alert: there's a handgun involved.

Watch Koch (pronounced "cook") tell Thrillist writer Dave Infante the whole yarn over beers -- and make sure you stick around to see artist Alabaster Pizzo's illustrated masterpiece!

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.