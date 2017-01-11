Experts Predict the Next Big Trends in Beer

Local ingredients will reign supreme

"I think the next 'big' craft beer trend is going to be beers brewed with hyper-local ingredients. In the last few years, a number of craft maltsters have opened and started producing locally grown brewing ingredients. Initially these were very expensive and hard to come by, lending themselves mostly to pricey brewpub-only beers. But as the farming and malting infrastructure grows and adapts, we are nearing a tipping point where high-quality local ingredients are affordable for use in all kinds of beers!" -- Colin Presby, Oakbrook Brewing Co., Reading, PA



Pilsners and IPLs will have their day

"Beer trends come and go, but one that is long overdue is a trend toward lagers. Ales rule the day in craft beer for many reasons, but the cycle of change should inevitably bring us back to lagers. The move toward lagers will help broaden the reach of craft breweries by offering beers a little smoother and easier drinking than the palate-popping, hair-raising hop-bombs so common to tasting rooms across America. A trend like this will be resisted by some and the change will be slow at first, but I expect it to gather steam quickly as craft breweries create some great pilsners, India pale lagers, and similar styles." -- Bryan Carey, writer, Great Beer Now