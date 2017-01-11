Craft Beer Trends That Need to Stop

Crappy beer selections at chain restaurants

"Having bullshit beer selections at major chain restaurants that serve good food. I am at [a steakhouse chain] right now on a business lunch, and thank God they had the SweetWater 420 pale ale, but it was their only craft beer. Step your game up!" -- Ale Sharpton, writer, Cruisin' for a Brewsin'



Drinking local beer just because it's local

"The whole 'only drink local' is a trend that makes me nervous. As a social activist, I'm a huge fan of supporting local businesses. It's great for the local economy and, in some situations, it's also great for the environment.

"Nonetheless, something that people need to recognize is that the word 'local' (and 'craft,' for that matter) is not a synonym for good, better, or best. I'm not the first or last person to say this, but there is a lot of bad beer out in the market these days. I mean, we have over 4,000 craft breweries in the US right now -- do you really think all of them are amazing? No, of course not. And smart retailers and bar managers need to recognize this. Local is great and all, but quality is king." -- Ashley Routson, writer, Drink With The Wench