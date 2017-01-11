Beers Brewed for (Hip) Hop Heads

If you think about it, hip-hop and craft beer have a lot in common. Both industries grew out of a need for something different, a creative outlet that goes against the mainstream grain. Both were built on the backs of passionate crazies that gambled on talent and drive to make it big. Both operate with a devil-may-care, anti-establishment attitude that thrives on constant innovation. That, and all of them just love getting turnt.

There’s only one difference -- rappers are, by definition, straight ballers while brewers are massive, undeniable nerds. That’s why a handful of these boozy fanboys have been brewing up bomb-ass hip-hop-inspired beers in honor of their cooler, badder older bros. So turn the music up, turn the lights down, and get in your zone with one of these kindred spirits.