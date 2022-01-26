What Does It Mean When a Brewery Unionizes?

“We are America’s first unionized microbrewery.” Fair State Brewing Cooperative posted that headline on its site in the days after Labor Day 2020. The brewery voluntarily recognized the union quickly.

“It was a pretty great feeling,” says Fair State warehouse specialist Anders Bloomquist, “to not just finally make the announcement, but to know that there was this overwhelming support.”

For many decades, the general perception of labor unions in America was limited to the idea of certain trades. But now employees in a variety of industries—from media companies (including this one) to fast food chains to now craft breweries—are forming coalitions to achieve better wages, attain superior benefits, and improve overall working conditions.

The time is ripe for the craft beer industry, which has had a tumultuous couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic, industry-wide sexual assault allegations, and the sale of big breweries like Bell’s Brewery and CANarchy have grabbed the attention of anyone keeping tabs on craft beer. The pandemic also created a reassessment of labor conditions at some breweries. There was unionization interest at Goose Island, Surly Brewing, and Great Lakes Brewing. Anchor Brewing is now unionized. So are smaller breweries like Fair State and Headless Mumby, as well as a few distilleries in the Twin Cities.

Some breweries have pushed back against unionization efforts. Others have embraced it by immediately recognizing the union, having leadership bring the idea to the table, or finding other approaches to give workers a say, like the employee-owned model Union Craft Brewing recently implemented.

“Especially in a tightened labor force, anything you can offer is a leg up,” says Alex Maffeo, CEO and co-founder of Headless Mumby. “You can work here and retire with dignity. You know what I mean?”

Why are breweries unionizing?

The reasons for unionization vary from place to place. “Usually people kind of associate organizing a union with there being something horribly wrong. Just as often, it’s important to do so because things are not horrible,” Bloomquist says. “If you name every good thing about your job, the second thing you should ask is, ‘Well, who has the power to take it away or make a substantial change?’ For most folks, it's kind of like, ‘Well, if the really nice person in charge gets replaced with somebody not so nice, a lot of the good stuff could go away.’”

Other union drives weren't necessarily so amicable. “The craft brewing industry has essentially no union labor and is rife with exploitation disguised by the industry’s ‘hip’ profile,” wrote a branch of the Democratic Socialists of America wrote, which is helping Anchor Brewing workers with their organizing effort.

No matter the reasons, it takes time to come out the other side with a new contract. When efforts are publicly announced, the workers have often been discussing the possibility for months if not years.

“We’re able to offer our employees benefits that we couldn’t as a small operation,” Maffeo says. “Right now, I’m up to eight employees. What that allowed us to do too is not only could I step back from my day job and just be dispatched here and keep all my benefits, but now we can give everyone a 401k.”