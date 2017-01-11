Ridiculous True Stories From a College Bar Bouncer

The vomit purse

"So a lot of the crazy shit I saw happened outside on line, when I was working the door. We obviously had an official policy that we'd turn down anyone who was visibly intoxicated. But let's be real: if we adhered to that strictly, our bar would be empty. One rule we did follow was that if someone was puking, we would definitely not let them in. I mean, that's pretty reasonable, right?

"This one girl who was in a big group was teetering over when she was a few slots away from the door, and I caught her -- I shit you not -- puking in her little flowery Vera whatever-you-call-it handbag, to make sure we didn't see it. I mean, like, multiple times. Trying to cover it up. Honestly, I let her in. That was commitment. She really wanted to be inside. Hopefully she threw away the handbag."