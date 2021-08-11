My Longtime Crush on the Crush Cocktail

Everyone remembers their first crush. The line that could begin any cheesy rom-com screenplay can also be applied to my favorite beach drink. Ostensibly, it’s just four ingredients—vodka, fresh juice, triple sec, and soda—but the legacy of the Orange and Grapefruit Crush has endured and evolved over the past four decades.

With a lore that varies on who you talk to and spin-offs in the form of seltzers, craft beers, and fancy cocktails, the unassuming Crush has gained a following all its own. And practically anyone who grew up on the Mid-Atlantic coast remembers their first.

“My first Orange Crush was my 21st birthday at The Starboard in Dewey Beach,” says Kayla Redmon, the marketing manager at Harpoon Hanna’s on Fenwick Island in Delaware. “I was psyched because I was born and raised here and it’s a Delmarva tradition.”

For me, it was in a plastic cup at Macky’s on the bayside in Ocean City, Maryland. I remember thinking they called it a Crush because of the texture of the ice, only later learning it was named after how bartenders physically crushed fruit halves in a juicer behind the bar. (Some people theorize that the name refers to how easy it is to drink.)

“I was in my early 20s at the beach,” remembers Brendan Dorr, co-owner of Baltimore cocktail bar Dutch Courage. “To be honest, I might not have been able to drink legally, but I was definitely having one.”

Michael Strawley, co-owner of The Bearded Clam in Ocean City, has similar underage memories. “I’ve been making Orange Crushes since I was 19,” he says. “I’m 53 now and teach my kids how to make the fresh-squeezed orange juice—just the juice.”

Depending on who you ask, you’ll hear different stories about its origins. Harborside Bar & Grill in West Ocean City has done a great job of marketing the drink and say it has been “home of the original” since 1995. But many locals point to Strawley’s dive bar, The Bearded Clam, which has been in his family for generations.

As the story goes, his grandfather owned a bar in Cape May, New Jersey, called Tarpon Tavern. When he passed away, the family moved down to Ocean City, bringing the legendary drink with them when they opened in 1978.