How You Know You're Drinking A Great Prohibition-Era Cocktail

Southside

What’s in it: Mint, gin, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Where it comes from: One story is that the Southside got its name thanks to (in true 1920s fashion) some gangsters on the South Side of Chicago looking for a way to cover up their not-so-great hooch, and then somehow morphed into the drink of choice at waspy East Coast country clubs thanks to its summer-y nature. The other theory is that the Southside Sportsmen's Club on Long Island served it to wealthy dudes after a morning of hunting, inspiring every other country club on the “gold coast” to create their own variety. Basically, which theory you subscribe to depends on whether or not you believe gangsters would care enough to muddle mint into their illegal booze.

How you know it's legit: When your bartender muddles the mint, they should be doing it gently, not like they are trying to get out a week’s worth of frustrations, Dorman says. Crushing mint too much can make it bitter, and lead to a drink that tastes as bad as 1920s gin. “You want to get those aromatics and the flavor, but you don’t want to break up the mint and make the drink muddy and bitter,” she says. On the other hand, you also want to make sure they aren’t too heavy-handed with the simple syrup -- again, we’re not covering up bathtub swill here.