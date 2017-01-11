Deschutes' Brewmaster on the 5 Beers He's Drinking Right Now

Sour, 5.8%

Berkeley, CA

"A buddy of mine gave this to me as a gift. It's a golden sour with peaches, cinnamon, and vanilla bean, and it's mind-blowing. Such a great execution of Brett, and the acid composition is nice, as well. I think they mention on the side of the bottle [that the beer suggests] peach cobbler with the cinnamon and vanilla bean -- it's a couple of spices you wouldn't expect to find in a sour beer, but it's balanced so perfectly. And it goes so well with the beach. Wish I had another bottle!"

