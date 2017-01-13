Dumbass Tries to Steal Tip Jar, Gets Put in Headlock by Other Customer

Starbucks baristas work hard to make you drinks. Granted, they don't work hard to spell your name correctly, but they still deserve a tip! According to reporting by Fox News, a 40-year-old suspect in Roseville, Michigan allegedly tried to steal a Starbucks tip jar... then left his wallet during his escape.
After the suspect tried to steal the jar and run out of the store, Fox 2 Detroit reported that a hero customer put the guy in a headlock while his girlfriend stole back the tip jar. The alleged thief somehow lost his wallet in the struggle before exiting the store, giving police a fairly clear idea of who did it. And not only was the superhero-like customer brave enough to fight for the tip jar, he's also hilarious. "He left with less than when he came in. It's the opposite of a robbery basically," he said.
The lesson of this crime story is that next time you're in a Starbucks, don't try to steal the tip jar. If you're there and want something for nothing, we recommend this easy hack to get free drinks.
