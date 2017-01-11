Do Beer Koozies Actually Work? An Experiment.

All the beers started their day chilling at a cool 38-40 degrees inside Thrillist's trusty office fridge. When the time came, I diapered one and let the other go commando, cracked them open, popped them in a box, and headed down to the street, fending off thirsty passersby and pad-tapping police with an innocent smile, a watchful eye, and a tight grip. It's July, so at 2:30pm, Downtown Manhattan was a balmy 92 degrees with no breeze -- excellent can-sweating weather.

After about 30 minutes spent schvitzing on the stoop -- about the time it would take a person to blow through one beer at a leisurely pace (or, in my case, one podcast/two American Spirits) -- I toted the babies upstairs, tried a few sips of each, and recorded my findings...