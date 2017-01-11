Does Drinking Actually Make You Better at Bar Games?

What does the women's cornhole world champion have to say?

"If I don't have a drink in my hand, I'm not sure I'd even be able to hit the board. I can't play sober at all, period," Stacia "Queen" Pugh told me -- and this is coming from the two-time (and current) ACO women's world champion, the "NFL of cornhole," according to Pugh. So, yeah, she's fairly proficient at the bag toss.

Pugh prefers to drink "dry red wine," and says she absolutely must keep a solid, consistent buzz if she is playing, or it will totally skew her game.

"I need it to calm my nerves, relax me -- you know, give me some confidence."



Is there a sweet spot of just-enough drink?

"It is a dangerous game: my partner calls it the 'happy place.' It's almost like a bell curve. You need to drink up to a certain line (the 'happy place') and you need to ride that the entire day. If you overstep that line and become too intoxicated, things go downhill very quickly. You need the exact right buzz that gives you the confidence and benefits -- without falling over."