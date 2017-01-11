Tapped
Food & Drink

Dogfish Head's Master Brewer Shares His 5 Favorite Beers Right Now

By Published On 02/01/2016 By Published On 02/01/2016
Flickr/Jeremy Brooks
More From Tapped

related

The 5 Pumpkin Beers Boulevard's Brewer Is Drinking Right Now

related

The 5 Beers Breakside Brewery's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

related

5 Beers 21st Amendment's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

related

5 Beers Widmer Brothers' Brewer Has in His Fridge

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

Welcome to Tapped, Thrillist's new feature in which we ask our favorite folks in the beer industry to name their five favorite beers of the moment. This week, we hit up Sam Calagione, founder/owner of Dogfish Head, who took a break from preparing for the March opening of Dogfish's new Rehoboth Beach, DE seafood restaurant Chesapeake & Maine and promoting his new book Off-Centered Leadership to share which non-Dogfish beers he's currently loving.

Related

related

Beer Experts Name the Best IPAs in Every Color

related

Brewmasters Talk About The First Craft Beer They Ever Loved

related

10 Great Brewmasters Name Their Favorite Stouts
More From Tapped

related

The 5 Pumpkin Beers Boulevard's Brewer Is Drinking Right Now

related

The 5 Beers Breakside Brewery's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

related

5 Beers 21st Amendment's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

related

5 Beers Widmer Brothers' Brewer Has in His Fridge

related

Beer Experts Name the Best IPAs in Every Color
Moosehead

Moosehead Lager

Lager, 5%
Saint John, NB
"I want to give a shoutout to a great indie, family-owned brewery north of the border: Moosehead. It’s like the Yuengling of Canada. It was my dad’s go-to beer when I was growing up and I always stole them from him. It still tastes great after my morning paddleboard session, hockey game, or hanging out on the beach."

Trillium Brewing Company

Trillium Brewing Co. PM Dawn American stout

Stout, 9%
Boston, MA
"We have always loved a great coffee-infused stout here at Dogfish Head, so my next pick would be the PM Dawn American stout with Barrington Barreiro coffee. The PM Dawn American stout is from Trillium Brewing in Downtown Boston and, like Dogfish, Trillium is mom-and-pop-owned. Plus, my beer-geek/hip-hop band The Pain Relievaz (check us out on iTunes!) once opened for PM Dawn. It was probably at the height of our career and the nadir of PM Dawn's."

Flickr/Steven Guzzardi

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale

IPA, 6.8%
Chico, CA
"I’ve always loved this beer and the Chimay Red. The two are very different and very flavorful beers that I fell in love with the same week when I graduated college and got a job waiting tables in NYC."

Flickr/Kent Kanouse

Chimay Red

Dubbel, 7%
Baileux, Belgium
"[This is one of the beers that made me] fall in love with good beer -- not just the cheap beer I drank in college. I started home brewing within weeks of that experience."

related

10 Famous Brewmasters Name Their Favorite IPA

related

Brewmasters Talk About The First Craft Beer They Ever Loved
Victory Beer

Victory Saison du BUFF

Saison, 6.8%
Downingtown, PA
"Another one of my favorites is Victory’s Saison du BUFF 2015. A brewing collaboration between me and my brewing buddies Greg of Stone Brewing and Bill of Victory Brewing, aka Brewers United for the Freedom of Flavor (BUFF), Saison du BUFF is a refreshing, herbaceous brew created by using a number of botanicals including rosemary, sage, parsley, and thyme. It was a victory for BUFF!"

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and has never been accused of being buff. Follow him to squats: @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Tapped

related

READ MORE
5 Beers Widmer Brothers' Brewer Has in His Fridge
Tapped

related

READ MORE
5 Beers 21st Amendment's Founder Is Drinking Right Now
Tapped

related

READ MORE
The 5 Beers Breakside Brewery's Founder Is Drinking Right Now
Tapped

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like