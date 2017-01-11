Dogfish Head's Master Brewer Shares His 5 Favorite Beers Right Now

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

Welcome to Tapped, Thrillist's new feature in which we ask our favorite folks in the beer industry to name their five favorite beers of the moment. This week, we hit up Sam Calagione, founder/owner of Dogfish Head, who took a break from preparing for the March opening of Dogfish's new Rehoboth Beach, DE seafood restaurant Chesapeake & Maine and promoting his new book Off-Centered Leadership to share which non-Dogfish beers he's currently loving.