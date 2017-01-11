How Your Favorite Breweries Got Their Names

Portland, ME

Rob Tod, founder of one of Portland, ME's finest breweries, didn't seem to put a whole lot of thought into naming the Belgian-style beermaker. "Allagash is a region in Northwest Maine," Tod said. "I’m terrible at thinking up names. So I passed the task onto my buddies. One buddy told me to call it Allagash Brewing because 'you spent a bunch of time up there'," he told our pal The Beer Wench. So next time you have a huge decision to make, force one of your friends to make it for you! Worked for Tod.



Goochland, VA

The brewery a very smart and handsome website named the most underrated in VA, Lickinghole Creek's "name pays homage to the small creek running through the property," according to Brews Travelers 365. Further, the beer-focused site says that way back in pre-Colonial times, wildlife would stop by for a drink. It was like the Cheers bar of Virginia, except for it had more deer and it was named with absolutely no awareness of how it would sound to others in the age of "that's what she said."

