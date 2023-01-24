Why We’re All Under Jinkx Monsoon’s Spell

Thrillist: I’m dying to hear: Why Broadway? Why Chicago?

Jinkx Monsoon: It’s the ultimate place to do what I’ve always done in my work. It’s an American institution. If you are someone who sings and acts and performs and dresses up, you probably have some aspirations for Broadway. So that’s why Broadway—why Chicago? Because they took a chance on me and it’s one of my favorite non-Sondheim shows. The show has meant so much to me for so long. It’s been such a big part of my drag life that for it to be my Broadway debut feels like some kind of magical spell I cast a long time ago that’s finally coming to fruition.

I love that. What do you feel you’re bringing to the character of Matron “Mama” Morton?

JM: I have a lot that makes me different from past Mamas. I have a lot to live up to in this role. I have to give you Mama, but I also have to be authentic and genuine to me—and that’s why the rehearsal process has been so fantastic. They are giving me so much room to play around with this character and also guide me, so I stay on track. You give a drag queen an inch, she’ll take a mile! [Laughs]

My biggest anxiety coming into this experience was the impostor syndrome. Here I am, a drag queen who started in dive bars getting paid 40 bucks a week and now I’m about to do it on stage for hundreds of people nightly. The Chicago team is willing to take chances to reimagine things and keep the show relevant today. I just feel like I’m in the exact place I’m supposed to be right now.

I’ve seen you and DeLa’s holiday show for three years in a row and it’s amazing to watch your friendship. How did that come about?

JM: The long and short of it is that we were both working in Seattle and DeLa was already established and I was fresh out of college. It had all the making of an All About Eve situation, and we both recognized that. But instead of letting our own anxieties and insecurities in this business prevent us from being friends, we actively worked against it from day one and continue to work against it. People are always asking, “Who’s the better this or who’s better at that?” We don’t think of it that way. We have different strengths and that’s why we make such a great team.

I just came from watching your Pit Stop episode with DeLa and Bianca Del Rio. I just want a supercut of you and Bianca saying “EsTitties” back and forth.

JM: Am I not right!? You say it to yourself constantly! I say it to myself to calm myself down. “Now calm down, calm down. EsTitties.” [Laughs]