How Drag Performer Junior Mintt Keeps It Fresh

JdB: Can you talk about how you got started doing drag?

Junior Mintt: It all started in college and my sophomore year I became an R.A., so I had this whole floor of people and I was obsessed with Drag Race. Like, I’d just discovered it and I was like, what is this? There’s this show about drag queens? I didn’t have a concept of drag. All I knew was RuPaul and all of that. The first season I ever watched was season eight with Bob [The Drag Queen], Kim Chi, and Naomi and through Bob specifically I really saw myself. I saw myself in the humor, the seriousness, all of it. It was just something that really connected to me, and I always was like, maybe one day I’d do drag.

So I would host viewing parties every week. All the people on the floor, we’d sit, we’d discuss politics, what’s going on in our lives. I went to college at Emerson College in Boston and that’s where I met Neon Calypso. She is a huge performer with the Amazing House of Valor. She was performing in Boston and she was the one Black queen in this amazing show—and she was always the show stopper, always amazing. Talking to her after the show, telling her I wish I could do drag, and she was like, “do it.”

I moved to New York after I graduated in 2017 and entered a drag competition at House of Yes and it was one of the most serendipitous moments of my life. My friend was going wild in the audience and the host saw her and it’s just like, “Do you know our next performer? You seem really excited.” And she’s like, “Yes, this person is amazing. She’s so phenomenal. You’re gonna love her.” She's just all just gushing. And it was that moment that gave me all of the support that I needed to step out onto the stage. And while I did not win the competition, so many beautiful things happened. Two producers were in the audience and booked me immediately after, and I’ve been working ever since.