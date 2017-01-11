11 Jobs in the Beer Industry Guaranteed to Make You Jealous

1. Setting the taste standard for America's sour beer

Who does it: Lauren Woods Salazar, wood cellar director & blender at New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, CO

The job: New Belgium's wood cellar manager Lauren Woods Salazar is tasked with perfecting one of beer's trickiest styles: sours. These fickle barrel-aged brews are generally fermented with slow-moving, often unpredictable bacteria instead of brewer's yeast, making them notoriously difficult to control. But that's no biggie for Salazar, who spends her days planning, monitoring, testing, balancing, blending, and, most importantly, tasting New Belgium's award-winning fleet. "Right now, I'm working on the 2016 Le Terroir blend. I'll start by sampling all 25 foeders [giant oak barrels full of fermenting sours]," she explains. "In the middle of my tasting, we'll have our wood cellar meeting. Then I'll do a few passes at some new flavor combinations to see how they meld together -- are they complementary? Contrasting? Am I on to something, or is this just weird? After, I'll meet with one of our brewers to write a few recipes. That's just a little insight into a 'normal' day."