Subjective Deliciousness Is Whatever You Want

I have thought a lot about why some things taste good and others do not, and it’s hard to pin down the exact source of deliciousness in the world. Is there innate deliciousness in foods? Or is it all in our heads?* The answer is, as you might imagine, quite complex. Yes, there are substances in the world that humans inherently find delicious -- things that contain sugar, protein, and fat―because we need nutrients in order to survive, so we have a built-in tendency to want to consume things that contain them. That’s the objective, data-driven, fact-based truth. But deliciousness is not that simple. Our opinions, memories, associations, tastes -- the subjective -- add a layer on top of that. That’s deliciousness.

It’s when you satisfy both that you have a great drink.† A truly great cocktail is both objectively and subjectively delicious.

Objective deliciousness is analytical: How sweet is it? Is it too strong? Too bitter? When it comes to cocktails, objective deliciousness can easily be broken down and quantified. There are rules and regulations that have generally been accepted, practiced, and taught. And we’ll get to that in just a moment.

But subjective deliciousness is emotional: Do you like the drink? Does it make sense, given your mood? Do you like how it makes you feel? You can make the most perfectly crafted eggnog in the world, but if you drink it while you’re on a hot, sweaty beach, you’re probably going to have a bad time. I have served two people the exact same cocktail within the span of ten minutes and one of them has said it’s the best of their life and the other has sent it back.

Simply put, subjective deliciousness is people’s preferences -- their likes and dislikes. We can’t package it into neat categories the way we can objective deliciousness.* Not only are our preferences all unique, but they can also vary considerably in the same person under different circumstances. How many times have you been running around on a hot day and ice water was literally the most delicious thing you’ve ever tasted in your entire life? Probably not so in the middle of a sloshy, freezing hailstorm when you forgot to wear that jacket with a hood. And how many times have you scarfed down an entire bag of gummi bears where the first few are a tasty delight, but you eat the last half of the bag only out of a sense of obligation and, well, you’re already crying, so why stop now? Depending on how you feel, a given drink can be either a lifesaver or a vile poison.