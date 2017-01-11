We Tried America's First Legal Cannabis Beer

For a cannabis beer, it's strangely not hoppy

If you've ever put a super-hoppy beer up to your schnoz and taken a deep breath, you may have noticed how much it smells like weed. That's because hops and cannabis are from the same taxonomic family (for the science behind this, read this Popular Science article, nerd!). So when my co-worker and I saw that the beer was 10% with 100 IBUs and it had CBD in it, I was ready to drink a hop-bomb. That's not what I got.

I wasn't even sure I was drinking an IPA. Even though I got a little of that bitterness in the finish of the beer that reminded me of an IPA, there was something else going on here. It was not my favorite IPA I had at the fest. It was not my least favorite either. But taste is kind of beside the point when you're drinking this beer.