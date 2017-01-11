Food & Drink

We Tried America's First Legal Cannabis Beer

By Published On 10/07/2016 By Published On 10/07/2016
cannabis beer
Oren Aks/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

My co-worker and I are waiting in line to try Dude's Brews' cannabis beer: George Washington's Secret Stash. Strangely, we're not in a dispensary in Denver or San Francisco. Or in a parking lot at a Phish show at SPAC. We're at the largest beer festival in America: the Great American Beer Festival. Forty people are in front of us in a line so large, it's blocking a lot of beer lovers in the convention hall from going where they want to go. So what's the deal with this beer? How is this even legal? How does it taste? Let's find out.

Related

related

The Fall Beer Everybody Should Be Drinking

related

The Best IPAs We Drank at This Year's Great American Beer Festival

related

What's the Deal With All Those Fruit IPAs?

related

The Fall Beer Everybody Should Be Drinking
cannabis beer
Lee Breslouer/Thrillist

Yes, this beer is legal

It's legal, but it doesn't get you high. It contains 0% THC. But according to the brewers, it does contain extract "from full-grown cannabis sativa stalk and stem." And it does have about 4mg of cannabinoids (or CBD) per pint. If you're a person who believes in the healing power of cannabis, this is your new favorite beer. And since the federal government recently said this beer was fit to ship to all 50 states, if the brewery hits its Kickstarter goal, it might show up at a bar near you.

For a cannabis beer, it's strangely not hoppy

If you've ever put a super-hoppy beer up to your schnoz and taken a deep breath, you may have noticed how much it smells like weed. That's because hops and cannabis are from the same taxonomic family (for the science behind this, read this Popular Science article, nerd!). So when my co-worker and I saw that the beer was 10% with 100 IBUs and it had CBD in it, I was ready to drink a hop-bomb. That's not what I got.

I wasn't even sure I was drinking an IPA. Even though I got a little of that bitterness in the finish of the beer that reminded me of an IPA, there was something else going on here. It was not my favorite IPA I had at the fest. It was not my least favorite either. But taste is kind of beside the point when you're drinking this beer.

This is a bleeding-edge beer

What matters is that you're drinking a beer using a plant that is slowly becoming recognized as legal and medically useful in a number of states. This beer won't get you high, but it'll give you a buzz, and it might even have a medical benefit. It's a unique cannabis product that just became legal everywhere in the US. You're basically drinking the future.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and enjoys patriotic beer. Follow him to hops @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
30 Things No One Over 30 Should Do in a Bar

related

READ MORE
How to Order a Beer in 19 Countries

related

READ MORE
How the Bloody Mary Became an Iconic Brunch Drink. An Investigation.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like