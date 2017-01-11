Easy 3-Ingredient Whiskey Drinks to Up Your Home Bartending Game

Whiskey is pretty delicious on its own, and needs no justification or encouragement to be enjoyed neat or on the rocks. That being said, sometimes an easy cocktail is in order to smooth out the flavors of a budget bottle, to impress the Tinder date you somehow lured back to your apartment with the promise of a great cocktail, or for the simple sake of mixing it up, literally.

But making a great cocktail doesn't always mean outfitting your bar with enough beakers and droppers to give Gus Fring pause. Sometimes you need just three ingredients, as is the case with these ultra-simple, three-ingredient whiskey drinks.