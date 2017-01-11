3-Ingredient Cocktails to Elevate Your Gin Game

Gin Rickey

This drink replaces tonic water with club soda for a less-sweet, quinine-free drink. Quinine is the chemical that gives tonic water it’s minerally and bitter flavor. On its own, quinine is used to treat malaria, as well as leg cramps... and although the amount of qunine in tonic these days is minimal, it’s enough for those who are allergic to it to have a reaction, making this drink as close to a G&T as they should get. Oh, and it's delicious. And good for leg cramps, too. Or at least forgetting them. Because the soda just adds the crisp bubbly texture with no flavor, it's also great for those who favor the flavor of spirits rather than sugary mixers will enjoy this clean concoction.