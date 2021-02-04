Easy Drink Recipes To Make for Super Bowl Sunday

As the name suggests, this wine cooler recipe can be changed to suit your own palate. All you’ll need is some wine, a fruit liqueur, fresh fruit, and something fizzy to brighten the whole thing. It’s a delicious adventure! Since citrus season is in full swing, might we suggest something with tons of oranges, grapefruit, and lemons?We had to include a classic on this list. This recipe is as simple and easy-to-make as it gets, with sugar, bitters, whiskey, and a fragrant orange peel. Opt for bourbon or rye whiskey if that’s more your style.As far as Super Bowl recipes go, this punch is pretty suitable for the big game. This recipe features sweetness from raspberry and Maraschino liqueur, but is lightened up with chilled green tea. It’s refreshing, sippable, and the perfect pairing to sopp up all the greasy chicken wings you’ll certainly be eating.Every Super Bowl party has a tequila enthusiast. I should know because that person is me. Skip the margaritas and palomas and try this fun twist on a Moscow Mule instead. The recipe calls for tequila instead of the typical vodka, but still has the zippy flavors of ginger and lime to punch it up.If you want to relive your college days, make this punch in a plastic storage bucket. It has all the throwback fixings: sugary Hawaiian punch or Kool-Aid (your choice), floating wheels of orange and pineapple slices with the juice to match, and bubbly soda. You might not be able to taste the alcohol, but you’ll certainly feel it.Just because you’re abstaining from alcohol doesn’t mean you can’t have a well crafted cocktail. Take the Somerset, for example: a refreshing blend of cilantro, turmeric, and pineapple syrup with soda water and lime juice makes for a palatable mocktail that will taste great alongside your spread of charcuterie, chips, and dip.This is for all Cosmopolitan fans out there seeking that tart flavor without the hangover. The Cosmonot comes by way of Gramercy Tavern and blends muddled oranges, lemons, and limes with grape juice and grenadine.