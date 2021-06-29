Drink 7 Ways to Support Your Favorite Dive Bar Right Now Time to rock that dive bar t-shirt.

PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

I got the news last weekend: The divey karaoke spot where I spent a good portion of my early '20s is closing its doors for good. The neon lights had been dark since March 2020, so it wasn't a complete shock — but finding out that a slick sports lounge would open in its place cut me deep. Knowing that I'll never again be able to sip a 7-and-7 in that slightly grimy, dimly lit atmosphere is devastating, but also reinforces the importance of supporting these local spots before it's too late. Now that we can finally return to our favorite dive bars, make sure you're doing everything you can to help them succeed. So next time you belly up to the bar, try one of these simple strategies.

Be an amateur promoter Much as you might love the bar's hole-in-the-wall atmosphere, you also need to make sure enough people know about it to keep business going strong. Every dive bar has its own personality and own slate of events — it's up to the regulars to spread the word. National Dive Bar Day on July 7 is also an ideal opportunity to grab a 7-and-7 at your local dive bar. If your local roots for a particular sports team, tell your friends who might want to watch the game there. The same thing goes for affordable appetizer deals, live music nights, and more. Anything from seasonal drink specials to free karaoke night could be the thing that converts a new visitor to a lifelong fan.

Amplify their social media accounts It might sound basic, but don't underestimate the power of social media. Start by simply following your favorite bar's accounts on every social media platform — after all, even a small increase in followers can give their content a boost. When you're out having a great time, don't forget to tag the bar's location and profile in your account. That shoutout might encourage one of your old coworkers or long-lost high school friends to check out your favorite spot.

Rate and review them After a year full of shutdowns, reopenings, and changing restrictions, many bars' online reviews are out of date. Since you know your local dive bar so well, you're one of the best people to explain just what makes it so special. Highlight the '70s rec room decor, always popular pop-a-shot game, or friendly crowd — whatever sets the bar apart from its competition.

Organize a standing happy hour Recurring weekly plans are the easiest way to get back into in-person socializing, so why not start with a standing happy hour? Let all your friends know that every Thursday at 5pm, you'll be settling into a bar stool at your local dive. Your friends will love it because it's so low-pressure — people can cycle in and out as their schedules allow — and the bar will love it because you'll be bringing them weekly business. Plus, it's so much better than a virtual happy hour!

Buy — and wear — their merch Lots of dive bars sell their own merch, from delightfully cheesy t-shirts to old-school baseball caps. Stocking up on bar-themed items not only gives your local spot some extra revenue, but also makes it easy to get the word out. Wearing your merch to run errands around the neighborhood helps expose your favorite spot to even more potential customers.

Make it your go-to spot Think of your local dive bar as the neighborhood's collective living room — and the default location for any and all plans. Catching up with an old coworker, celebrating your birthday, watching the big game, even meeting a date — it's the perfect spot for just about any occasion. You might even be able to book the bar for a private party, if you're planning a larger get-together. There's no faster way to cement your status as a regular, and odds are, your friends will quickly grow to love your local dive bar, too.

Don't forget to tip Tipping recognizes excellent service, so it makes perfect sense to tip your bartenders well and often. It's also time to upgrade from the dollar-per-drink ratio, if you haven't already. Most service industry experts say 20% is a good baseline, but especially complicated drinks or particularly attentive service would call for a higher percentage. Leaving a solid tip at the end of the night shows everyone from the bartenders to the busser how much you appreciate their hard work.