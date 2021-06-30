Drink 7 Editors Share the Moment They Realized Their Local Dive Bar Was 'The One' It's all about the ambiance.

PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Any dive bar lover remembers the first time they bellied up to the bar and ordered a drink in what would soon become their new favorite spot. In honor of National Dive Bar Day on July 7, we asked our editors to reminisce about the moment when they first felt that special connection with their favorite dive bar. From tiki-influenced beach dives to college bars with some seriously good deals, these are the local spots that turned our editors into bona fide dive bar lovers.

The 200-year-old former speakeasy "Atlantic City is a tough cookie: no matter how many times it’s broken down, it manages to find a way to reinvent itself. No place encapsulates that tenacious attitude more than the Irish Pub. It’s a ways past the glitzy (and now, not so glitzy) casinos on the boardwalk at the corner of St. James Place (yep, just like the Monopoly board) and has been around since the 19th century. It started as a speakeasy (with secret tunnels you can still meander through when you visit today) and has survived everything from hurricanes and world wars to Prohibition. If that wasn’t enough to steal my heart, I knew I was done for the moment a group of my fellow reporters and editors from the Press of Atlantic City sat me down at their ‘usual’ table (surrounded by tschockes, knick-knacks, and antique memorabilia from the bar’s 200-year-old history) and introduced me to Cathy, the current owner. She hosted us the same way she would in her own living room (which, the Irish Pub is also an inn, so I guess that makes the bar it's living room?) and I knew this would be my go-to haunt." — Christie Rotondo

The tiki-influenced beach dive "Dive bars in a beach town in Florida look a little different than your typical grungy joint. Instead of dark lighting and jukeboxes, the Florida vibe is usually open air with toes in the sand — and you can definitely expect a live band playing island-inspired covers of classic rock. Nonetheless, the locals-only, we-love-our-regulars spirit is definitely intact. When I’m in my hometown of Sarasota, that spot has always been (and likely will always be) O’Leary’s Tiki Bar. I started going even before I was of the legal drinking age (don’t worry, I ordered a soda) because of the truly on-point fried shrimp, and it’s the first stop I make after getting off the plane when I go visit. In fact, just last month when I headed down south for the first time since the pandemic started, 'See you at OL in 1 hour' was the first text I received from my friends just moments after landing. And guess what: one hour later, I was sippin’ a frozen piña colada as the sun went down over the bay." — Aviel Kanter

The bar next door with the massive menu "I spent nearly an entire year in my current apartment on the Upper East Side before trying Horn's Hook Tavern, the dive right next to my building. This was always sort of my dream come true: I spent a lot of time in college binge watching a show that specifically featured a dive as the main setting and I always wanted a similar place to gather with friends that didn't require me going very far. For some reason, I didn’t want to give this place a chance. Turns out, I wasted a lot of time doubting this spot because the first time my neighbor finally dragged me there, I was hooked. At first, it was the food that had me crushing hard; I mean, really, the menu is just massive. Not only is there a slider bar, wings, and buckets of fries, but there’s also my personal favorite — kielbasa wrapped in puff pastry. Still, this isn’t exactly what really convinced me that this place is for me. Instead, it’s been the familiar faces I see every single week. My friends and I can’t tell if any of these people own the bar, which would logically explain why they’re there almost every day, or if they simply love hanging around it that much. If it is because of the latter, I don't blame them one bit." — Samantha Sasso

The ultimate crabcake spot "Growing up in Maryland, you become a bit of a crabcake aficionado. A true crabcake has actual lump crab meat, little-to-no filler, and is simply broiled or pan-fried. So when I moved to NYC and started ordering crabcakes at restaurants here, I'd grown accustomed to disappointment when my mayonnaise-y balls of crab and breadcrumbs would arrive. But every summer, I return to my childhood vacation spot of Ocean City, Maryland, and make sure to spend a few nights at my favorite local crabcake shop and bar, Crabcake Factory. Yes, the crabcakes are perfection (eight ounces of lump crab and very little seasoning), but the restaurant itself takes me back to the crab shacks I grew up visiting: nothing fancy, just a down and dirty local hangout that produces good food, strong drinks, and updates on the local comings and goings since the last time I was in town. After a day at the beach, I know I can pop into Crabcake Factory and the bartender for the evening will serve up a refreshing cocktail to tide me over until I can score a coveted table and order that taste of home." — Rebecca Gruber

The cozy New England pub "The first time my in-laws told me about this Irish pub in rural New Hampshire with a famous Greek salad, I was a bit skeptical. But once I walked through the doors of The Shannon Door Pub in Jackson, New Hampshire, I just got it. The walls are covered in old hockey photos and Irish memorabilia, there's almost always a crowd singing along to the live band, and the staff treats everyone who walks in the Door (as it's known to locals) like family — probably because most of the staff are actually related. Through some dive bar magic, everything on the menu tastes amazing, from the personal pizzas to the slightly charred burgers to the legendary Greek salad. Even though I'm from California, I've never felt more like a New Englander than when I'm sitting shoulder-to-shoulder at that dark wood bar, drink in hand, chatting with a neighbor about the snow forecast." — Annalise Mantz

The college bar with unlimited drinks "Living in D.C. on a student salary wasn’t easy. My monthly rent was expensive, my student dining card was always running low, and going out wasn’t cheap. The dive-y, college-favorite bar, Shenanigans Irish Pub, guaranteed the most bang for my buck. From 9 pm to 11 pm, the hole-in-the-wall pub offered unlimited house and rail drinks for $10 (yep, just 10 bucks). It was the perfect pregame spot smack dab in the middle of the going-out scene. If there’s one place you could count on to get into some shenanigans it’s, well, Shenanigans." — Rayna Rossitto

The hyper-local much-missed dive "I moved to Hell's Kitchen from Dallas right as the neighborhood was being rebranded as 'Clinton.' The common wisdom among people who never should have moved to New York in the first place was, 'don't go near the Port Authority at night,' so I hustled down as quickly as I could. When I walked into the now-closed Bellevue, the first thing I noticed was the oldest man I have ever seen in a bar, rocking out with measured, almost deconstructed gyrations to, if memory serves (thanks to dive bars, sometimes my memory denies service), "Head Like a Hole" by Nine Inch Nails. I learned that the man, 92, was a former postal service employee who frequented the bar so often a poster of him graced the wall. But it was a more subtle detail that made me fall eternally in love with the place: flipping through the jukebox, I stopped on The Smiths greatest hits. In a moment of inspiration that saw international fame obscured by hyper-local pride, someone had pasted a thumbnail-sized headshot of the old man over Morrissey's face." — David Blend