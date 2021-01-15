Drag Queen Essa Noche Is Having a Moment

Wow really??

Yeah everyone freaked out and then someone played one of her songs and then she left. Okay so I’m trying to figure out how drag happened. All my friends were doing drag. And then one time for Bushwig, one of my friends put me in drag and it started from there.

For the past two years it was weird juggling drag in Brooklyn and then working in the city as a gay sassy waiter. Do you know what I mean? The two worlds really don’t understand each other. If I were to talk drag to my server buddies, it’d be like, okay. And if it was me talking to the queens, the girls, the dolls, it’s a blank face. Let’s do a shot. It was like when mom and dad are getting a divorce and they never talk to each other.

I started bartending at Happy Fun Hideaway, a Bushwick staple. I would bartend there once or twice a week, usually during happy hour, but sometimes I would bartend in face [laughs]. I’m not saying that people were hitting on me all the time; people were just very nice to me. But in drag, people would just stare at me and my tips were always like 35%. And this isn’t even when my makeup was really good, which it is now, thank goodness. Because practice.

I’m at this new gay bar called Good Judy in the old Excelsior space. It’s a little bit more on the cocktail side which is so fabulous because I would always look at the bartenders at Union Square Cafe. It was so cool: there’s like 16 different ingredients, there is an infusion, they’re paying 20 dollars for these things—so bougie. So Good Judy is more like that. I’m going to host Drag Race events and have a monthly cocktail party called Let’s Have a Moment. Every time someone wants a shot, it’s like “Let’s have a moment.”