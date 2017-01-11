The Only Beer Glassware You Really Need

Wheat beer glass

While the BA says you can use either a flute or a vase glass (a glass that differs from the flute only in that the top goes straight up and doesn't curve outwards), the Libbey folks offer a much curvier take on the vase glass for wheat beers. Moore says that the curvy shape "helps concentrate the aromas of the wheat beers." The better to inhale those bread and flower aromas those beer snobs you know won't shut up about. Aesthetics are a significant part of the drinking experience as well, and we estimate it will raise your ability to get laid by 69.69%.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.