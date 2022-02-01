Whip Up This Refreshing Eucalyptus Pisco Sour

The pisco sour is said to have been invented by American bartender Victor Vaughen Morris, who moved to Peru to work for a railway company in 1904. But that origin story is a murky one, as Chileans have insisted the pisco sour was invented in their country. Both countries have their version of pisco, and according to Marrero, what separates the two varieties is the fact that Peruvian pisco is distilled to proof without oak aging.

“With a Peruvian pisco, I know I'm going to have the full expression of the grape, because it’s distilled without adding water, so I'm getting lots and lots of fruit in that distillation,” Marrero says.

Marrero has a go-to selection of pisco brands for her cocktails at Llama Inn. First, there’s women-owned Macchu Pisco’s La Diablada. Then there’s a newcomer, Suyo Pisco, who works with small farmers in a kind of co-op method. “They find these small distillers and bring their products into their bottles, so that they have a version one, and then they'll move on and keep adding to it—kind of in the same way that mezcal has different palenques.” And finally, the elegant Capurro Pisco, owned by Romina Scheufele, who learned about distilling from her grandfather.