Every European Country, Ranked by Its Beer

1. Belgium

Look, when beer is your religion -- well, more accurately, when your religious elite makes your beer -- you know things are going to be amazing. The brewing tradition in Belgium has produced not only the best beer in Europe, but also arguably the best beer in the world, the kinds of ales, sours, triples, dubbels, farmhouses, reds, saisons, and blondes that beer nerds lose their firkin minds over. Belgium is now, and has been, the gold standard of beer-making. They’re also really proud to be friends with some dude named Brett.

Beer is in the very lifeblood of Belgium (along with lace... so much lace!), with breweries run by Trappists in addition to master brewers who literally grew up on the grounds and were bred to become the new generation of a multi-generation family legacy. From Brussels to Bruges to Ghent, the sheer volume of breweries that dot the countryside -- from huge names like Leffe and Chimay to Steenbrugge, Affligem, and Rodenbach, which are among the nearly 200 in the tiny country -- is staggering. Table beers are poured with breakfast. Beer bars are just a part of the ancient architecture. Hell, the national symbol is a statue of a little boy peeing in a fountain... probably because he’s privy to the best beer in the world, and that stuff goes through you pretty fast.