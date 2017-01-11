The right to drink in public was not originally included in our Constitution, probably because our ale-swilling founding fathers never thought it would even be a problem. But as time went on, The Man clamped down on our inherent, God-given freedom to drink a 40oz on the street, much to the detriment of America.

But some spots, for various reasons, are immune to these Draconian open container laws -- and now, it's just been announced that Manhattan will (kind of) join this list of streets and cities where it's cool to brown-bag your vino, and day-drink in broad daylight. Technically public drinking in Manhattan will only be decriminalized (which means you won't get arrested, but could still end up with a summons and fine), but we included it anyway to honor the event!

