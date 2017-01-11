Every Flavor of Gatorade, Ranked

In the 40 years since its inception at the University of Florida, Gatorade has evolved from a simple lemony hydration solution into a rainbow of flavored electrolyte potions seemingly named after B-team American Gladiators.
They're all equally thirst-quenching, but to find out if newcomers like Glacier Freeze and Arctic Blitz match up to the classics, we taste-tested the entire line of Gatorade products.
Regional availability meant we missed out on a few popular favorites (notably Lemon Ice and the Rain series), but it also resulted in a few nice surprises from the "Nuestro Sabor" line targeted at Mexican audiences. Read on to learn which flavors are fit for a Gator, and which are in need of serious... aid. (Sorry.)
21. Melon
More like continental breakfast honeydew.
20. Strawberry
Tastes just like a strawberry, with a hint of chalk.
19. Green apple
Something this sour might not be the best thing for an athlete/hungover person.
18. Glacier Cherry
Like licking the inside of a discarded Capri Sun.
17. Strawberry lemonade
It's uncanny how much this tastes like Starburst.
16. Watermelon citrus
At first this is pleasantly fruity, but the chemical aftertaste betrays the fact that these flavors have no reason to be united.
15. Tangerine
We already have orange, do we really need tangerine?
14. Blue cherry
This flavor asks more questions than it answers.
13. Arctic Blitz
If this were an actual blitz, it definitely would not end in an actual quarterback sack.
12. Icy Charge
An invigorating combination of grape and melon. Acceptable if guzzled very quickly.
11. Glacier Freeze
This is the first palatable flavor on the list, even if it's just a mild grape that's ignorant of global warming.
10. Strawberry watermelon
Not bad, but like blue cherry, it suffers from a hybrid-flavor identity crisis.
9. Tropical mango
Just add vodka.
8. Cool Blue
Description is accurate, this tastes just like the color blue.
7. Fruit Punch + Berry
Heavy Hi-C vibes.
6. Grape
This is by far the strongest-smelling flavor on the list. It's more sugary than most grape juices, but not to its detriment. Strange to think that this is even tangentially related to wine.
5. Citrus Cooler
This is what orange juice tastes like during a hangover.
4. Fruit punch
For the life of me I can't figure out what fruit this is modeled after. That dissonance is a big part of the charm, but it basically tastes like candy.
3. Lime cucumber
It was a big gamble for Gatorade to throw a vegetable flavor into the playbook. There's plenty that could've gone wrong here, but the ratio of cuke to lime is so finely tuned it seems like something they'd serve at a spa. This brings to mind face scrubs and clean white towels and an overall aura of manly effervescence.
2. Orange
I can't imagine a more perfect combination of artificial orange flavoring and water.
1. Lemon-lime
Trust me, I would've loved to give a bold new flavor like lime cucumber the first place nod, but Gatorade built its empire on lemon-lime and the cornerstone is as strong as the day those U of F scientists completed their first pass to a thirsty Gators wide receiver.
After tasting through 21 of these, it's clear that there's an inverse relationship between the prominence of the flavor additive and the deliciousness level. Green apple and Glacier Cherry hit the taste buds like an angry linebacker, but the acidity of lemon and lime melts into those electrolytes with a subtlety that makes this a legit alternative to water in almost any situation... but maybe that's just the hydration talking.
Dan Gentile is a staff writer at Thrillist.