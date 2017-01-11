Every Flavor of Gatorade, Ranked

In the 40 years since its inception at the University of Florida, Gatorade has evolved from a simple lemony hydration solution into a rainbow of flavored electrolyte potions seemingly named after B-team American Gladiators.

They're all equally thirst-quenching, but to find out if newcomers like Glacier Freeze and Arctic Blitz match up to the classics, we taste-tested the entire line of Gatorade products.

Regional availability meant we missed out on a few popular favorites (notably Lemon Ice and the Rain series), but it also resulted in a few nice surprises from the "Nuestro Sabor" line targeted at Mexican audiences. Read on to learn which flavors are fit for a Gator, and which are in need of serious... aid. (Sorry.)