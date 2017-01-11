Everything You Could Ever Possibly Need to Know About Belgian Beer

Saison

Booze factor: 3.5-9.5%

How's the taste: This will forever be one of the most difficult beers to categorize, as its color, ABV, ingredient bill, and overall profile will vary so wildly that calling it "manic" is an understatement. The defining thread is the yeast strain used, which gives it the telltale white pepper notes on the finish.

What you should know about it: How do you cram enough information in a space this small on a style you could write an entire book about? The style was first developed in the French-speaking region of Belgium for seasonal farmhands (called "saisoniers") who needed something to drink in the absence of clean water. Part of the manic nature of the style comes from the earliest versions using pretty much anything that was plentiful and on hand at the farm, leading to the huge variation in flavors. If you see one marked as a "table beer," it means it's on the low end of the ABV scale (usually below 5%).

What you should eat with it: The beauty of pairing saisons with food is that you can't overthink it because it’s pretty hard to screw it up. The rules usually dictate that rustic dishes go best with it as a rustic style of beer, so stews and roasts and the like are fair game. But being such a varied style, it can work with almost anything from spaghetti to pizza to pad Thai. Whenever all someone knows is that they're going to be ordering takeout for dinner, I always recommend a saison to take home for the meal.

Prime examples: Saison Dupont, Boulevard Tank 7, Great Divide Colette, Stillwater Classique