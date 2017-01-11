The Meteoric Rise of Hard Root Beer

A movement’s been brewing (get it?) across America this past year, bringing high-quality alcoholic root beers, ginger ales, and other sodas into the collective consciousness of drink swillers looking for something new. These hard sodas -- root beers in particular -- are being brewed by some major players in the beer game... and their unique flavor profiles have taken the drinking world by storm.

It’s estimated that consumers have spent about $111 million (a number that's expected to double in 2016) on alcoholic soda last year, and some individual brands are even outselling major brews like Samuel Adams Boston Lager and Lagunitas IPAs, proving that alcoholic soda has come a long way since the days of Zima and chugging clandestine flavored malt beverages on one knee.