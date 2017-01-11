Craft Beer Nerd Gets Owned by Legendary Brewer, Entire Internet

There are few guarantees in this crazy world outside of gravity, relativity, and people complaining on social media about craft beer. The latter happened recently when a guy went on the beer-rating site Untappd and typed out a few poorly written sentences expressing his dislike of a beer from Brooklyn-based and critically adored brewery Evil Twin. Nothing strange there. But then the brewer responded, and all (hilarious) hell broke loose.

The original post -- which the folks at Grub Street first spotted -- below, where the reviewer spelled the word "diacytle" incorrectly. That smell -- which resembles butterscotch -- means your beer is spoiled. But it's spelled "diacetyl." "I checked Untappd in the taxi on my way back from a night out," brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø told us. "I wanted to see how Copy Paste IPA was doing, as it's a new style of IPAs I'm working on."