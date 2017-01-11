15 Things You Didn't Know About Jack Daniel's

5. You can totally buy Jack Daniel's at the distillery

While the county is dry and you cannot purchase whiskey, there is nothing prohibiting the sale of bottles. A commemorative bottle sets you back around the same price as a bottle of Gentleman Jack, and just happens to come filled with the same product. Remember though: you're buying the bottle, not the whiskey inside of it. There is another way to buy it, too...



6. You can buy your own barrel

It’s not cheap, but if you want your very own single barrel, you can make your way to the distillery and taste straight from them. You can then pick your favorite and buy the entire barrel. If you can’t make it to Tennessee, you can still call or email, let them know your taste preferences, and have them pick one out for you. It’s the perfect Father’s Day gift for a dad who has it all, including an incredibly wealthy child and a place to store a big-ass barrel of brown liquor.