5 Fall Punch Recipes to Achieve Autumnal Bliss

The dozen or so weeks between Labor Day and the holiday season feel like the Thursday of the calendar year. There’s still enough structured energy to put effort into life, while the weekend’s proximity gives some license to let loose. Fall is also a time of abundance, with harvest festivals sprinkled throughout the season—with a vast cornucopia of flavors.

I hit up some of my favorite bartenders from around the country to tap into their creativity to bring you the best of what this season has to offer. Fall sets the stage for festive, intriguing, and slightly ambitious (yet still unfussy) large format cocktails like these. The North Star from Shannon Mustipher features a beguiling blend of spice and citrus and Chris Elford’s Sharpie Mustache, a Seattle staple, unexpectedly combines overproof whiskey, gin, and bitters into a bracing concoction that’s perfect to sip while you take in multicolored foliage.

Some words of encouragement: Since they’re from our nation’s top mixologists, these drink recipes are relatively advanced, but they are well worth the effort. For instance, the sublime braiding of vibrant kumquat, roasted green tea, and blended Scotch whisky make Masahiro Urushido’s Yakan Punch well worth the extra time spent, and the five-spice grenadine in Austin Hennelley’s Jack Rose Royale and the spiced honey syrup from Lauren Paylor’s Bourbon and Coffee might require a visit to the spice aisle, but you’ll be glad you went.

All recipes serve 6-8 people.