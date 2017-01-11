The 5 Beers Breakside Brewery's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

Portland is home to many of the nation's best breweries, but only one of them is named after an Ultimate Frisbee term, which automatically makes it both nerdier and cooler than all the rest. That brewery is Breakside -- our personal favorite in the state. The growing brewery offers up everything from its flagship IPA and chili-spiced Aztec ale to the new Elder Statesman, an India red ale aged in bourbon barrels for 12-15 months and then dry hopped again.

Which is to say, Brewmaster Ben Edmunds has excellent taste in beer. And while he's brewed hundreds of his own (literally... dude's known for his prolific output), he also took time to share his favorite non-Breakside beers at the moment.