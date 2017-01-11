The Female Brewers Shattering Craft Beer's Glass Ceiling

Camille Shoemaker: From The Ground Brewery

Red Hook, NY

Colorado-born Camille Shoemaker might be new to the professional brewing scene, but her life's been all about beer for years. She discovered her love for brewing back in culinary school, and has been hot on the industry’s trail ever since, first as a homebrewer, then later as a graduate student at NYU’s Food Studies program, where she focused on the history of female brewers as well as gender dynamics in today’s beer industry.

These days, she’s putting her ample knowledge to use at From The Ground, a small farm brewery located in rural Red Hook, New York that sources the majority of its ingredients from within a five-mile radius. And even though her new country digs are a far cry from the nonstop craziness that is New York City’s craft beer scene, Shoemaker views this hardscrabble, back-to-the-land environment as the ideal place to begin her brewing career. "It's such a collaborative and open community. Here, I'm looked at for how hard I work, my input, and how much passion I incorporate into my job, but it has nothing to do with whether I'm female or male,” she says. "I see the grain we use for our beer growing, smell it being malted, mill it myself, collect it after mashing, and then feed the waste to some very happy pigs just a few miles away -- that's something you just can't do in the city."