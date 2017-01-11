Fireball Now Makes Boxed Whiskey, AKA Franzia for Frat Bros

"Slap the bag" -- the ancient coming-of-age game involving slapping a bag of wine (usually Franzia) while drinking directly out of its plastic spigot -- is a college staple. As is drinking Fireball. So, it was only a matter of time before the two converged in alcoholic matrimony to create the perfect party vessel: boxed Fireball. Cinnamon whiskey, in a bag.

In case you missed it, the aptly named "Firebox" contains 3.5 liters of Fireball in two 1.75-liter pouches -- so in theory, you could have two games of "slap the Fireball" simultaneously running, and why would you not?

Here are some people enjoying the Firebox, in their natural habitat...